Twitter rebrands its Android app with the new X logo

Twitter updated its Android app today by replacing the iconic bird logo with its new X logo — the latest step in its ongoing rebranding efforts.

The company also updated its app listing on the Google Play Store to reflect the new branding with screenshots of the app with black backgrounds and the X logo. The social network has tried to make sure that there is no Twitter branding visible in these screengrabs.

“The X app is the trusted digital town square for everyone,” the app’s description reads. The company also mentioned that users are able to upload and watch videos up to 3 hours long in the app details. However, the Twitter Blue support page says that subscribers can upload videos up to 2 hours long.

Notably, the company’s Twitter Lite app still has all the Twitter branding. But it’s not surprising given that the app was last updated in May 2021.

Earlier this week, the social media company changed its official handle from @twitter to @X along with other affiliated handles shedding the “Twitter” moniker. The owner of the original @X, Gene X Hwang of the corporate photography and videography studio Orange Photography, told TechCrunch that the company just took over the handle without any warning or compensation. In a letter, the company offered Hwang a tour of X’s HQ and X merchandise a “reflection of our appreciation.”