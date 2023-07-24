Instagram is down for multiple users (Update: It’s back)

Update 25/07/2023 10 AM IST: Instagram is working for users again after being down for more than an hour.

While the world is captivated by the drama of Twitter rebranding to X, rival social network Instagram is currently down for many users.

People complained that they have been getting errors such as “Couldn’t refresh the feed.”

everyone going to check Twitter (X) to see if instagram down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/hwBEV0EScH — . (@holopern) July 25, 2023

everybody to see if instagram is down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/3oXeOWo2GA — eqx (@eqxalz) July 25, 2023

Downdetector, a site tracking service outages, also showed people reporting that the Instagram app and website were not accessible.

Meta didn’t immediately comment on the reason for the outage.