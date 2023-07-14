We’re in the pruning phase of tech layoffs

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
It’s time to lean back, my friends, and take a look at the week that we just had. Now in summer in this part of the world, are we running low of things to talk about? Not in the slightest. Here’s the rundown from Mary Ann and Alex:
- A new Chinese AI model had us wondering who is really going to win the AI war and whether governments will play a role — perhaps not the role that they are expecting.
- A founder that Founders Fund funded is now funding other founders at Founders Fund: Yep.
- Sticking to the venture theme, is it possible for AI models in venture to actually create a less biased landscape for entrepreneurs? Connetic Ventures thinks so!
- Two bits of good news: Tech layoffs have dramatically slowed, and slowing inflation could herald the end of interest rate hikes, which could bolster tech valuations. Or at least cut some of the pressure.
- Finally, as Twitter does what it usually does when a rival service takes off, we asked ourselves how other social media services are doing. We are more familiar with some than others.
