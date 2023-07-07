Meta launches a Threads beta program for Android users

Meta is launching a Threads beta program for Android, an engineer for the company announced on Friday. The beta program will give users early access to new features and bug fixes, but like any other beta program, there is an increased risk when downloading an unstable build.

Threads launched on Wednesday and has already attracted 70 million users in just two days. The platform is missing a few notable features, such as direct messages, a “Following” feed, a full web version, a chronological feed and more. Given that the platform currently has somewhat of a bare-bones structure, the new beta program could be tempting for users who want to get their hands on new features.

The invitation for the beta program notes that “certain data on your use of the app will be collected and shared with the developer to help improve the app.” The invitation also warns that “testing versions may be unstable.”

You can sign up for beta access today, as there’s no waitlist, which means that anyone with and Android device can enter the program and try out future builds.

Threads allows Instagram users to authenticate with their existing credentials in order to post short updates, including text up to 500 characters, links, photos and videos up to five minutes in length. At launch, Threads is available on iOS and Android in 100 countries, though not in the EU, reportedly due to concerns around adhering to local data privacy regulations.

Although Threads has only been available for two days, it has already caught the attention of Elon Musk-owned Twitter, as the social media company is threatening legal action against Threads and accusing Meta of poaching former Twitter employees to create the new platform. Meta has denied the allegations.