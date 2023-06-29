So you want to craft a killer pitch deck

Hey, friends!

So, you want to craft a great pitch deck. You want to come up with something authentic but also informed by past successes. Hell, you probably want to avoid common mistakes and get a feel for what other startup founders are using to raise capital.

Good news: TechCrunch+ has all of that, and more, ready to go.

Through our weekly Pitch Deck Teardown series, we’ve analyzed dozens of pitch decks that startups have used to successfully raise capital. Written by our in-house expert Haje Jan Kamps, a pitch coach, former founder and venture investor, this series presents a both-sides-of-the-table perspective on what makes a great pitch deck and the mistakes you should avoid.

Here’s a rundown of our favorite teardowns from the past few weeks:

Here’s how Netmaker, which allows customers to create and manage their own VPNs, landed $2.3 million. The company’s trick? Being clear about its goal, its vision and how its product works.

Not all companies follow the rules when it comes to their pitch decks. Oii.ai’s deck is full of info organized in some creative ways, but it seems to have worked: The company got $1.9 million for its seed round.

Not all pitches come from early-stage companies. Here’s the deck that Honeycomb used to raise a $50 million Series C. The company’s work to make large software platforms more observable might not apply to your current work, but the company’s pitch deck is well worth your time.

We have decks from angel rounds through late stages, all right here.

A word of advice before we let you go: If you have more than one business model, you don’t have a business model. Don’t be afraid to focus.

Good luck out there, and happy (capital) hunting!