Planeteer launches new pre-seed and seed-stage climate fund

Sophie Purdom is an experienced early-stage climate investor, with investments in Remora, WeaveGrid, Amogy, Sinai, and Patch under her belt. Today, she announced Planeteer Capital, focusing on startups that want to work on challenges related to climate change. The firm won’t comment how big the fund will be, but suggests it had a first close in March this year, and claims to be actively investing out of the fund.

Before founding Planeteer, Purdom co-founded Climate Tech VC (CTVC), which describes itself a strategic research and content platform powering the new climate economy. The platform has tracked $100B+ of venture capital invested into thousands of climate technology companies. With an audience of 50,000+ subscribers, CTVC is referenced as the leading industry source on climate tech and has unique visibility into sector-level and company-level growth.

“As former founders, researchers, and relentless champions for climate tech, we built Planeteer to exist in service of founders with maximum incentive alignment. Climate founders shouldn’t have to choose between their lead investors’ specialized preferences on stage, nor should they have to trade-off on their investors’ depth of climate understanding,” said Purdom in a press statement.

Planeteer partners with founders at the Pre-Seed and Seed stage as their lead investor. Planeteer invests globally, across hardware and software, and preferences B2B businesses in emerging climate-impacted sectors such as carbon management, industrial decarbonization, built environment, climate intelligence and insurance, and sustainable agriculture.