Hear how Chronosphere is reinventing cloud observability on TechCrunch Live

Chronosphere aims to provide engineers with actionable insights derived from the company’s data. According to the company, this leads to lower spend and provides a better return on investment. Join this TechCrunch Live event on June 21 at 12 pm PDT to hear how Chronosphere is competing as companies look to reduce expenditures.

Martin Mao co-founded the company in 2019 and quickly raised $370 million, including from Jerry Chen at Greylock. The company had a valuation of $1.6 billion at the time of its $115 million Series C fundraise in November 2022. In April 2023, Chronosphere announced a partnership with Google Cloud to help customers address incidents while controlling costs. This allows customers to bundle Chronosphere through the Google Cloud Marketplace.

As the market fluctuates and capital becomes more expensive, companies like Chronosphere are looking for ways to help customers reduce spend — but this requires that companies spend with Chronosphere. It’s a delicate balance, and I hope you can join this TechCrunch Live event to hear Martin’s outlook. He’s in a unique position, and together with Jerry Chen, this should be an interesting conversation with actionable advice.

