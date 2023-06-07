Volvo reveals the small, simple and inexpensive EX30 electric SUV

There’s a lot to love about the new Volvo EX30. The starting price of $34,950 puts it as one of the least expensive modern EVs on the market. The interior is beautiful in a simplistic fashion and made from sustainable materials. And while tiny outside, the cabin makes good use of the available space. If there’s a downside to the EX30, it’s the range: only 275 miles in the single-motor variant and 265 in the dual-motor affair.

The EX30 is Volvo’s fourth EV and the least expensive to date. The lower price doesn’t mean less technology, though. The EX30 packs Volvo’s standard safety equipment and two capable powertrain options. A single 12.3-inch touchscreen resides in the center console. Like in the Tesla Model 3, the driver doesn’t have a dedicated instrument cluster. Instead, this large, center-mounted screen is the only screen in the vehicle. Above the screen, a sound bar stretches the dash.

Volvo had been teasing this vehicle for several weeks highlighting its smaller CO2 footprint and smart Scandinavian design.

Volvo’s industry-leading safety technology is included in the EX30. A driver alert system watches for distracted or drowsy drivers. A collision detection system helps mitigate on-road accidents, and a new system identifies passing cyclists before an occupant opens a door. Volvo’s Pilot Assist even helps drivers with lane changes and overtaking slower vehicles; just hit the button, keep your hands on the wheel, and the car will hit the appropriate speed and perform the maneuver. The same system handles parallel parking, too.

This vehicle is small yet makes good use of its space. It’s just 166.7 inches long, around the size of the outgoing Chevy Bolt, and smaller than the Volvo XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge. It’s just 14 inches longer than a 2023 two-door Mini Cooper and 18 inches shorter than a Tesla Model 3. But while the Model 3 is longer, the internal capacity of the Volvo EX30 is larger, with up to 31.9 cu. ft. of cargo space, up from the Model 3’s 22.9 cu. ft.

The EX30 is built on Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) and has two powertrain options. The Single Motor option nets buyers an EX30 with rear-wheel drive and a 275-mile range. With just one motor, the EX30 hits 60 mph in 5.1 seconds and produces 253 lbs-ft of torque. Opt for the Twin Motor option, and the vehicle gains all-wheel drive, a shorter range of 265 miles, and a 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds thanks to an additional 154 electric ponies. A 64.0-kWh battery powers both options and Volvo says it takes just 27 minutes to recharge from 10 to 80 percent when using a DC fast charger.

The Volvo EX30 is now available for pre-order in the United States with a starting price of $34,950. Delivery will start in the summer of 2024.

Volvo says the EX30 is assembled in Geely’s China facilities. As such, it would not be eligible for a US federal EV tax credit unless there are unannounced plans to build models at Volvo’s South Carolina plant. Other options are coming later. A mid-level Plus and loaded Ultimate trim will be detailed later. And starting in late 2024, a Cross Country variant will be available that will pack higher ground clearance and outdoorsy bits to reflect the overlanding nature of the rugged optional trim.