TikTok expands its ‘Series’ paywall feature to more creators

Previously only available to select content creators, TikTok’s Series feature is now available to users in 94 countries. The feature allows creators to lock a “series” of exclusive content behind a paywall.

Series was first announced back in March, letting users earn up to $190 on their collection of videos. Creators can also make longer videos—up to 20 minutes long. Meanwhile, regular TikTok videos have a 10-minute limit. One Series can include 80 videos or less.

To qualify for the monetization feature, creators must meet a number of requirements. For instance, they must be 18 years or older, live in one of the select regions, have 10,000 followers and have a 30-day-old account. Plus, they must have posted three public videos and reached 1,000 views in the last 30 days. If the user has repeatedly violated TikTok’s Community Guidelines, they can’t qualify.

In some cases, TikTok creators can go around the 10,000-follower minimum. Creators with 1,000 followers can still apply, however, they have to share a link to premium content they’ve sold via other platforms. Note that this doesn’t guarantee approval.

Users can apply to Series by going to the Creator Center in the TikTok app.

In an updated post yesterday, TikTok said that it would continue to enhance how creators earn revenue on the app. The company wrote, “Series is in its early stages, and we’re continuously exploring ways to improve the experience for our creator community and the way creators are rewarded. We’re looking forward to hearing feedback from our community!”

Last month, TikTok launched two new creator funds– the Creativity Program for U.S. users to earn money for original videos that are more than one minute long, and the Effect Creator Rewards for people that create effects through its AR development platform.