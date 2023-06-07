‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ will debut on Disney+ on August 23

Disney+ revealed Wednesday the premiere date for the upcoming live-action series, “Star Wars: Ahsoka,” which is set to debut on August 23.

“Star Wars: Ahsoka” takes place after the fall of the Empire and sees Rosario Dawson reprise her role as Ahsoka Tano, a former Jedi Knight that is investigating a new threat to the galaxy. Dawson previously played the character in hit Disney+ shows “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett.”

Other returning cast members include “Doctor Who” star David Tennant as the voice of Droid Master Huyang, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth and Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn. “Ahsoka” will also feature Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati and Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, among others.

As seen in the 2008 animated series “The Clone Wars,” Ahsoka (voiced by Ashley Eckstein) was initially Anakin Skywalker’s apprentice and later fought Sith Lord, Maul, in a lightsaber battle. She then appeared in “Star Wars Rebels,” another animated TV show that Lucasfilm launched on the Disney XD linear channel in 2014.