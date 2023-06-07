Register for today’s TechCrunch Live’s event on Atlanta right here!

TechCrunch Live is excited to host a special, extended episode focused on the great city of Atlanta, Georgia. The show kicks off today at 2:30pm EDT, and concludes at 4:30pm EDT following a pitch-off with three local startups. I hope you can make it.

We programmed this City Spotlight with the Atlanta-area startup founder in mind. The speakers and panels should provide guidance on the unique challenges and opportunities presented in Atlanta.

Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens starts the show, speaking with TechCrunch reporter Dominic-Madori Davis about the city’s recent growth and efforts to attract and retain technology startups. Next, Dom talks with Rodney Sampson about his strides toward building generational wealth within the Black community, the public sector’s responsibility regarding venture equality, and why Atlanta stands as a beacon of hope. This is followed by a panel of Atlanta-area investors speaking on the area’s fundraising appetite — who’s raising capital and who’s writing checks.

A pitch-off concludes today’s event. I’m excited about this part. We have three startups from Atlanta presenting. They get five minutes to pitch their deck and will have five minutes to answer questions from Jewel Burks Solomon, Managing Partner at Collab Capital, and Vasant Kamath, General Parter at Tech Square Ventures.

This event is free and available to watch on YouTube, Facebook, and on Hopin — if you watch on Hopin, you can network with other attendees and ask questions.

See you soon!