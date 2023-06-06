Here are the iOS 17 features Apple didn’t announce on stage

Apple’s Vision Pro headset dominated the headlines at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) event on Monday. But Apple is also going to launch a major update to iOS later this year. The upcoming iOS 17 update will introduce many “nice-to-have” features like personalized call poster, StandBy mode, live voicemail, and improved sticker experience.

And Apple didn’t mention many of the new iOS features on stage due to lack of time. Here is the list of things that didn’t make it to the keynote:

Apple is building on its computer vision prowess by introducing recipe search with iOS 17. Users will be able to tap on a food item in an image and search for similar recipes.

The company is also extending its image cutout feature, which let users lift objects from pictures and videos. With the new update, users can “Look up” these objects to find more information about them.

T he Photos app now recognizes your pets, such as cats and dogs , and places them in the people section.

, and places them in the people section. A Freeform update will introduce new drawing tools like a watercolor brush, calligraphy pen, highlighter, variable-width pen, and ruler.

will introduce With iOS 17, Apple will apply a nudity filter for “Naked photos and videos that show the private body parts that are usually covered by underwear or bathing suits.” This is essential to prevent viewing unsolicited nudes. Users will see a pop-up asking them if they want to see a sensitive photo. Apart from consenting to see or not see the image, users can also tap on “ways to get help.” However, it’s not clear what resources the company will provide for that option. This feature will be available throughout the system with pictures received through AirDrop, the system-wide photo picker, FaceTime messages, Contact Posters in the Phone app, and third‑party apps.

Additionally, users will have the option to blur a sensitive image before looking at it.

The Mail app will have support for auto-filling one-time verification codes.

Additionally, the Password section in the Settings will allow you to enable automatic deletion of emails and messages that include verification codes after inserting those codes with AutoFill.

There is a new pronouns field for your contacts .

. i OS 17 will introduce some new wallpapers, including a category called Kaleidoscope.

including a category called Kaleidoscope. Apple is introducing a shared playlist feature for Apple Music so that you can build a list with your friends. They can also react to songs in the Now Playing queue, presumably during a SharePlay session. This feature is coming later in the year.

The company has also finally introduced a c rossfade option in the Music app . Additionally, it has slightly redesigned the Now Playing bar in the app.

. Additionally, it has slightly redesigned the Now Playing bar in the app. Apple News+ subscribers will now get access to Crossword and Mini crossword puzzles. Sherlocking The New York Times, are we?

News+ subscribers will also get access to audio stories through Apple’s Podcasts app.

app. iOS 17 will bring three new Memoji stickers : Halo, Smirk, and Peekaboo.

: Halo, Smirk, and Peekaboo. The Reminders app has a new grocery list that automatically categorizes items for shopping.

The app also lets you change groups and view items in a column , Kanban-style format.

, Kanban-style format. With iOS 17, users will be able to share an AirTag with five people and use the Find My app to pinpoint the location of the object.

to pinpoint the location of the object. iPadOS 17’s PDF Autofill feature is coming to iOS as well. So you can quickly fill out contact fields from the saved information on the device.

So you can quickly fill out contact fields from the saved information on the device. Similarly, the Notes app will let you view and mark up PDFs.

Multiple timers are coming to iOS 17, too.

Just like with iPadOS 17, iOS 17 update will also bring interactive widgets . This will help you control music or mark a task as done without opening an app.

. This will help you control music or mark a task as done without opening an app. The Health app in iOS 17 will provide a summary of your friends’ workout achievements like streaks and awards.

like streaks and awards. Users will be able to create a custom plan for meditation and workouts under Apple Fitness+.

Apple will let you sign into your iPhone using a nearby device , or a phone number or email ID listed under your account.

, or a phone number or email ID listed under your account. Spotlight search will allow you to toggle system settings like Wi-Fi directly from the search screen.

AirPods pop-ups are now available in dark mode if your phone is also in dark mode.

if your phone is also in dark mode. AirPods will have a new mute/unmute action t hat you can trigger by holding the stem on iOS 17.

hat you can trigger by holding the stem on iOS 17. The Weather app will let you see the previous day’s weather.

This is not an extensive list and we will be expanding it as folks using developer betas discover more features.

Notably, iOS 17 will expectedly hit general availability in the fall. Before that, Apple will release a public beta in the coming weeks. So there might be changes in some of these features before Apple releases the final version of iOS 17.