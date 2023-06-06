Apple reveals its 2023 Apple Design Award winners

Apple has unveiled the winners of its 2023 Apple Design Awards at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference this week. Each year, the tech giant recognizes a dozen apps and games across six categories: inclusivity, delight and fun, interaction, social impact, visuals and graphics, and innovation. The winners were chosen from 36 finalists.

In the inclusivity category, the app that took the award is Brooklyn-based Universe, which is a website builder that lets you choose a domain and set up shop in minutes. The game that won this category is Stitch, which was developed by Thailand-based Lykke Studio, and lets users virtually embroider different designs.

Popular language learning app Duolingo won the delight and fun category. Afterplace, a vintage pixel adventure game took the award for the game section of this category. The game was created by U.S.-based developed Evan Kice.

In the interaction category, the app that won is Flighty, which provides users with detailed flight maps, airport navigation and delay forecasting. The game that won this category is Railbound. Developed by Poland-based Afterburn, Railbound is track-bending puzzle game about a pair of dogs on a train journey around the world.

Popular mindfulness app Headspace won the social impact category, while Germany’s side-scroller game Ending took the award for the best game in this category. In the game, players navigate a land charred by environmental disaster and human impact.

In the visuals and graphics category, U.S.-based design-forward workout tracker Any Distance took the award. Capcom’s Resident Evil Village won best game in this category.

SwingVision, an AI-powered tennis coach won best app in the innovation category. Marvel Snap won best game in this category, as Apple applauded the game’s innovative “snap” mechanic that introduces whole new layers of strategy to the game.

“Apps and games are integral to how we live, work, and play. At Apple, we love to recognize outstanding developers whose apps reflect incredible creativity and design excellence,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, in a press release. “We want to celebrate each of this year’s Apple Design Award winners for crafting thoughtful app experiences and compelling gameplay, empowering and entertaining users everywhere.”