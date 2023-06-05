You no longer need to tell Siri ‘Hey’

One of the more unexpected additions from iOS 17: Apple is dropping the “hey” from “Hey Siri.” You no longer need that extra little introduction when communicating with Apple’s smart assistant via voice. It’s a small, but incredibly overdue feature for the operating system. It follows a similar feature that Amazon introed few years back, dropping the “Hey” greeting from Alexa. Google, meanwhile, still requires a “hey” or “okay,” presumably because people say “Google” significantly more in casual conversation.