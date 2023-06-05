Apple WWDC 2023 Liveblog: Watch as Apple unveils its AR/VR headset, iOS 17 and more

It’s going to be a WWDC for the ages. Good, bad – it’s way too early to say yet. Either way, this will be a memorable one. Apple’s keynote kicks off the annual developer conference at 10AM PT on Monday morning, June 5.

You can catch the event livestream by clicking here. And as with last year’s event, TechCrunch will be among those in-person at the invite only live event at Apple HQ in Cupertino. That means it’s liveblog time. Bookmark this page to catch those updates in real time.

You can familiarize yourself with the various leaks and rumors over here. But the too long, just skimmed is:

After seven years of development, the company is expected to finally unveil a $3,000 mixed reality headset that may or may not be called the “Reality Pro” (like regular reality, but for professionals.)

Assorted updates to iOS, macOS and and watchOS

New MacBooks, including a 15-inch version of the Air

Interested piqued? Good. Us too. Catch you below in a few.