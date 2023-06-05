The Apple Vision Pro headset will cost $3,499, out early 2024

At WWDC today, Apple unveiled its long-awaited AR headset, which consumers have been anticipating for years. But how much will the Apple Vision Pro cost?

Apple Vision Pro will retail for $3,499, and it will be available for purchase in early 2024.

For comparison, Meta announced its Quest 3 last week at the price point of $499, while its Quest 2 is retailing for $299. But Meta’s high-performance headset launched with a $1,499 price tag, though it seems like it’s available for $999 at a number of retailers.

Unlike Meta’s headsets, the Apple Vision Pro uses augmented reality rather than virtual reality. The difference is that augmented reality is less immersive, allowing users to take advantage of the technology without being completely divorced from their surroundings. Plus, the Apple Vision Pro uses hand tracking as a control, eliminating the need to have separate handheld devices.

Similar to the Meta Quest Pro, Apple is advertising this device to be used in part for the workplace — its VisionOS runs on the same framework as iOS and iPad OS, meaning it will be compatible with many existing apps. But already, Apple says that the headset will work with Microsoft Office apps, as well as video conferencing services like WebEX and Zoom.

With micro-OLED displays, spatial audio, a 3D-like camera and many other high-end features, it’s no surprise that the Apple Vision Pro is a bit on the pricey end. So, it might be more designed for enterprise users than ordinary consumers.