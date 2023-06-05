Wine snobs all over California cry into their Cab Sav as Apple launches new OS

Apple released its new Mac OS operating system, naming it Sonoma, after the well-known wine region just north of Apple’s home in Silicon Valley – Sonoma.

“When it came to naming this release, we turned once again to Apple’s legendary crack product marketing team. The instructions were simple and explicit: Travel far and wide. Leave no stone unturned,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior VP of Software Engineering, “Well, as far as we can reconstruct, that search consisted of piling into a mini-bus, punching in the words awesomest vineyard into Maps, and Beelining straight to one of the most famous wine regions in the world”

That’s gonna ruffle some wine-loving fans, including yours truly. Look, there’s nothing wrong with Sonoma, but if you’re going to name an OS after the best vineyards in the world… What’s up with that, Apple? Look, I get it, Napa is another 10 miles in the car from Apple headquarters, and after the first 80 miles of driving, you’re thirsty and ready to get into the grapes.

This post is brought to you by mild indignation and a modest range of breakfast wines.

Oh, and don’t worry, we have real coverage of the macOS 14 Sonoma release, too, from Brian, who’s on the ground in Cupertino, California, a short 86-mile drive from the Sonoma wine region.