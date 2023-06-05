FaceTime voicemail is coming to iOS 17, plus live voicemail transcription

In iOS 17, Apple is making upgrades to key apps like Messages, FaceTime, Contacts and Phone.

Announced today during WWDC, Apple revealed that users will soon be able to leave video voicemails via FaceTime. This long awaited feature makes the user experience more seamless if you try to FaceTime a friend and they don’t pick up, yet you still want to leave a message. Apple is also adding a feature that will do live transcription while contacts are leaving you voicemails. Similar to existing features on Google devices, the live transcription of the voicemail will appear on your home screen, and if you decide you want to pick up in the middle of the voicemail, you can.

On a cosmetic level, users can create “posters” for their contacts, which gives each individual their own custom screen that appears when you have an incoming call from them. Like the lock screen customization options currently available on iOS, you can choose an image, font and font color to represent each of your friends and family. This contact poster also appears as part of that person’s contact card on your phone, and will also appear when receiving live transcriptions of voicemails on your home screen.