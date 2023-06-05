FaceTime comes to Apple TV

FaceTime calls are coming to Apple TV.

Apple announced the feature, which uses Continuity Camera on an iPhone or iPad, at its WWDC conference today. Introduced last year, Continuity Camera lets an iPhone or iPad double as a webcam, wirelessly.

The forthcoming FaceTime app on Apple TV will use Center Stage, Apple’s AI-powered tech that adjusts the iPhone and iPad’s front-facing camera in video apps, to frame you while you look at the TV.

Lots of companies have attempted to ease the pain of having video calls on TV, from Meta to Logitech. Apple’s making its attempt, finally — time will tell if it’s the strongest yet or another dud.