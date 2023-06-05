Apple watch can now tell you where you last had cell coverage

Apple Watch OS 10 is introducing a slew of new features – including some potentially life-saving tools for athletes both professional and, well, not. One of the more interesting features is showing you where you last had cell coverage on your hike.

In watchOS 10, the Compass app will automatically generate two new waypoints for you. A new cellular connection waypoint indicates the last place you had cell reception with your own carrier. Perfect if you need to check your messages or make a call. If you find yourself knee-deep in ‘I need some help,’ Apple’s got you covered there, too: A second waypoint shows where you can make an emergency call using any carrier’s network.

These features come in addition to Apple’s SOS over satellite functionality on iPhone 14, which is already saving lives.