Disney+ will be available on the Apple Vision Pro at launch

At Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) today, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that Disney+ will be available on the tech giant’s new Apple Vision Pro at launch.

The announcement came moments after Apple unveiled its new AR headset, which will retail for $3,499 and be available for purchase in early 2024. The headset includes a movie theater option that offers the image of a full and large screen when watching TV shows and movies.

Iger said the integration will allow Disney to bring its content closer to fans for “deeply personal experiences” in “previously impossible ways.” To demonstrate these experiences, the company showed a sizzle reel depicting its various brands. The video showed a user watching a scene of “The Mandalorian” and interacting with a virtual recreation of Tatooine, a Star Wars desert planet.

“We’re so proud to yet again be partnering the greatest storytelling company in the world with the most innovative technology company in the world to bring you real life magic,” Iger said during the keynote. “These are just a few of the ways we can bring Disney into your world with Apple Vision Pro and we’re looking forward to sharing more in the coming months.”

It’s worth noting that Apple’s partnership with Disney is quite notable for its upcoming device, especially since it will offer the kind of content that Meta hasn’t been able to snag for its own Quest VR headsets.