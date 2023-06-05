Apple’s new ‘Namedrop’ feature lets you share contact info by bringing two iPhones near each other

Apple today announced a new Airdrop feature called “Namedrop” that lets you easily and seamlessly share you phone number with another person. With this new feature, you just have to bring your phones close together. You can choose to share your phone number and email address. You can use namedrop with an iPhone and an Apple Watch too.

You can also share photos the same way, by simply bringing your phones together. If the file is a big one, you can now move out of range while continuing the download.

“We’re also using this same gesture to make it easier than ever to airdrop content and even kickoff shared experiences,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering, during the event. “When you want to share the stunning photos you took on your latest adventure, just bring your phones close together.”