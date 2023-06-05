Apple refreshes the Mac Studio with the M2 Max and M2 Ultra

The Mac Studio, Apple’s small yet powerful desktop computer, is receiving a product update today. With this refresh, Apple is updating the silicon and replacing the M1 Max and M1 Ultra with the M2 Max and M2 Ultra.

The form factor will look familiar to existing Mac Studio owner. It essentially looks like a tall Mac Mini — roughly three times as tall as a Mac Mini.

The main difference is that the new chip unlocks new performances. With the M2 Max, Apple promises a 20% jump in performance compared to the M1 Max. With this product release, Apple is also unveiling the M2 Ultra.

Once again, it represents a 20% jump in CPU performance and 30% gain in GPU performance compared to the M1 Ultra. When it comes to the neural engine, it is 40% faster. With the M2 Ultra, customers can get up to 192GB of RAM (unified memory). The Mac Studio with M2 Ultra is supposedly 6 times faster than the fastest Intel-based Mac.

On the connectivity front, video bandwidth has been increased, which means that you can connect 8K display at a fast refresh rate. And if you have a lot of money, you can even connect up to six Studio Displays XDR to the same Mac Studio. The new Mac Studio starts at $1,999 and will be available on June 13.