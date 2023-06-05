Apple Messages app update brings voicemail transcription, a ‘Check In’ location-sharing feature and more

Apple is introducing an overhaul of one of our most-used apps on the iPhone, the Messages app. Alongside notable tweaks, like the ability to view transcribed voice messages and an interface change that hides away iMessage apps, the company is also introducing new features, like the safety-focused “Check In” option that will allow iPhone users to let their friends and family know they got home safely — or where they were last.

Combined, the improvements to Messages will deliver a sizable quality-of-life update to iPhone users, though individually they are more minor upgrades.

Among the other changes, Messages is also getting a faster and more convenient search experience which now lets you start a search, then narrow things down with Search Filters to find exactly what you’re looking for, says Apple. And a new “catch up” option will help you quickly jump to the first message you haven’t seen in your group chats — handy for those buzzier groups you have on mute, perhaps. Plus, inline replies to messages are now easier as you can just swipe on any bubble to start a reply.

Another big improvement is the ability to view a transcription of voice messages — a feature that’s always been more convenient for the sender than the recipient, who doesn’t always have time to listen. Now, these messages are transcribed so you can read them instead, if you don’t have time or a quiet place to play them back, for example.

In addition to Check In, location sharing now can be displayed right in the conversation. But Checkin takes location sharing a step further, as it’s designed with user safety in mind.

If you’re walking home after dark or going for an early morning run, you can start checking in with a family member or friend to let them know when you get home safely, Apple says. As soon as you arrive, Check In automatically detects that you’re home and lets your friend know. However, if something happens on your way home and you stop making progress toward your destination, your friends will know.

Plus, users will be able automatically share useful information such as their current location and the route they took with this feature. You’ll also be able to share other relevant information, like cell service status or phone battery level, to see if a friend can take your call or not.

Another big change to the Message app’s overall design is how it now tucks away iMessage apps. Previously right above the keyboard, they’ve been relocated to be tucked in under a plus sign. Here, you’ll see things like buttons to share your photos, audio messages, and location. When you swipe up, you’ll see all your iMessage apps there.

What’s more, the menu will also include a new stickers experience where you can access your stickers all in one place. Building on a feature introduced last year, you can even lift subjects from your own photos and turn them into stickers. These stickers can also include effects and can be added to any bubble from the tapback menu for use in replies. The stickers are being added systemwide so you can access your full sticker collection in any third-party apps as well.