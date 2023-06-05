Apple surprise-launches new Mac Pro with Apple Silicon

At Apple’s WWDC 2023 event today (see our full coverage), the company surprised fans with a brand new, Apple Silicon-powered desktop and rack-mounted Mac Pro workstation. It’s the last of the Apple products transitioning away from Intel processors, and the new workstation is an absolute beast.

Aimed at high-end professionals, the Mac Pro is powered by Apple’s brand new M2 Ultra processor. Packing a 24-core CPU and up to 76-core GPUs, the workstation is up to seven times faster than the starting lineup of the older Intel-based Mac Pro.

The new processor means that the computer has enormous RAM capacity, supporting up to 192 GB of unified memory – a significant uptick over the M1 Ultra processors. Apple claims that the system can be used to train AI models. That might be true, but it’s a bit silly: These models are typically trained by arrays of computers in the cloud, rather than on a desktop computer. Still; for video, 3D and high-end music studio applications, moar power is moar fun.

The new computer packs all the features you’d expect from a high-end computer, including eight Thunderbolt ports, and six fourth-generation PCIe slots. These may not make a lot of sense to most users, but for TV and live event production, expansion cards are crucial for ingesting and spitting out content at high speed.

The starting price tag for the Apple Mac Pro is $6,999 – but expect it to be a lot more expensive once you’ve added all the bells and whistles you might want.