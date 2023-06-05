AirDrop in iOS 17 will let you share contact info by bringing two iPhones close together

Apple’s iOS 17 update is delivering a number of quality-of-life improvements to the iPhone’s software, including those that will allow users to better interact with their favorite apps and customize the device to their liking. Among these is an update to AirDrop, which now includes a new gesture where you can bring your phones together to share information — essentially bumping the phones to send someone your contact details. Perhaps for meeting new people, business conferences and quicker than sending the contact info via text, when in person.

The feature, cleverly dubbed Name Drop, has you bringing your phone close together with someone else in order to exchange contact information. When you do, you’ll see the same newly introduced contact poster that appears during phone calls appear on the screen. And you can easily choose the phone numbers and email addresses you want to share alongside the contact exchange as a part of this process. This feature works across iPhone and Apple Watch, the company says.

Plus, the same gesture of bringing devices together can also be used to kick off other experiences, like sharing photos or a large video file. And you won’t have to stay in range, Apple says. You can step outside of AirDrop range and the content will continue to transfer over the internet. Plus, you can bring phones together to kick off a shared activity via SharePlay — like when going for a run with someone else and wanting to stay on the same beat, the company suggests.

The changes were introduced among other iOS 17 updates, like using the phone as a smart display when placed horizontally, showcasing content like weather, calendar appointments, and notifications and updates to popular iOS apps, like Messages, Phone, and FaceTime.