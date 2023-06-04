How to watch Apple unveil its AR/VR headset, iOS 17 and more at WWDC 2023

Tomorrow’s the big day, and we’re expecting big things – well, one really big thing for sure. Apple will kick of WWDC 2023 at 10AM PT Monday June 5 with its customary keynote. As ever, the event will focus on the latest versions of the company’s operating systems, namely: iOS/iPadOS 17, macOS 14 and watchOS 10.

We’re also expecting so new additions to the MacBook line, potentially including a 15-inch Air. You can read our full rundown of the rumors over here.

But let’s be real. All eyes will be focused on the company’s (ridiculously) long-rumored Reality Pro AR/VR (MR, if you will) headset. After a reported seven to eight years of development, the company is finally ready to unveil the system – or a developer version, at least. Sink or swim, it’s going to be one of the most fascinating WWDCs in recent memory.

You’ve got two options to stream. The above YouTube link and Apple’s own events page. Pro tip: I find that the latter tends to be a bit faster.