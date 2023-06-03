Is AI ever too much AI?

This week, I explore how one VC is feeling about a big chunk of her portfolio pivot into AI. And I have some updates on my new fixation: internal developer portals.

50% AI

TechCrunch+ recently noted a paradox: “VCs love to talk about AI, but they aren’t writing as many checks as you might think.” Maybe because they don’t need to make new investments to own shares in AI companies.

“Lots of existing investments started pivoting into AI — roughly two companies every single month,” Day One Ventures founder and general partner Masha Bucher told me.

For instance, email app Superhuman is one of the startups in her portfolio that recently ventured into AI.