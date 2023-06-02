YouTube TV brings the Tennis Channel back three years after removing it

YouTube TV added seven new channels to its lineup on Thursday, which includes the Tennis Channel, Magnolia Network, T2, CHARGE!, TBD, Tr3s Channel and Hogar de HGTV Channel.

In particular, many subscribers will be happy about the addition of the Tennis Channel since it was removed from the streaming service in 2020. The news comes as the French Open concludes this weekend.

The Tennis Channel is available on YouTube TV’s Sports Plus add-on, which costs $10.99 per month and features other networks such as NFL RedZone, beIN SPORTS, FOX Soccer Plus, Stadium, FanDuel TV and PlayersTV, among others.

In April, Sinclair Broadcasting Group and YouTube TV reached a new distribution agreement that would bring the Tennis Channel to the service plus T2, CHARGE! and TBD, which are available on the YouTube TV base plan.

The $72.99/month main package also now includes the Magnolia Network, which features popular home improvement and cooking shows like “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home,” “Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines,” “Restoration Road with Clint Harp,” “Homegrown,” “Family Dinner” and more.

Spanish-speaking subscribers can enjoy the Tr3s Channel and Hogar de HGTV Channel, available on the Spanish Plan and Spanish Plus add-on for $34.99 per month.