Okay startup names and why fintech is rebounding

Mary Ann and Alex were a busy pair this week, so much so that they tagged in Dominic-Madori Davis from the TechCrunch+ crew to help out.
Here’s the show rundown:
- Fraud is bad: Elizabeth Holmes is in jail, and the SEC wrapped insider trading charges against a former Coinbase staffer. Our take? Breaking business law is bad and perhaps people should not do it. Controversial, we know.
- Deals of the Week: Alex is enamored with Web Roulette, while Mary Ann wanted to talk about Stripe’s deal to buy Okay.
- Klarna’s Q1 2023 results led Alex to share some enthusiasm that the fintech market could be rebounding, a topic that he’s been going on about for some time.
- QED’s plans to invest its new funds carefully is a clear example of the new investing climate, Mary Ann argued. The show also touched on our latest check-in on the a16z early-stage strategy.
- And we closed, thanks to Dom, with a chat through the Atlanta startup scene in advance of our upcoming City Spotlight.
Whew, and with that, we are done for the week! Chat with you Monday!
