Okay startup names and why fintech is rebounding

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

Mary Ann and Alex were a busy pair this week, so much so that they tagged in Dominic-Madori Davis from the TechCrunch+ crew to help out.

Before we get into what we covered on the episode, Equity is holding its annual listeners survey. If you listen to the pod, we’d love to hear from you. The questions are here, and you have our thanks.

Here’s the show rundown:

Whew, and with that, we are done for the week! Chat with you Monday!