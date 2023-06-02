Get this party started! Host your own After Hours event at Disrupt

Here’s a new and, dare we say, awesome opportunity for your company to join forces with TechCrunch at Disrupt 2023. Yes, we dare! Announcing After Hours events!

Host an After Hours event at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

What’s an After Hours event? It’s a chance to grow your brand by hosting, in affiliation with TechCrunch, an in-person, tech community–focused event in San Francisco from September 18–21 during Disrupt 2023. These side events will take place — you guessed it — after hours in the late afternoon and evening after each day of the conference. It costs nothing to apply and there’s no participation fee.

Apply to host an event of your own design and engage with more than 10,000 Disrupt attendees, as well as with your networks and the Bay Area tech community. You could host a happy hour, a career fair, a branded activity, a speaker panel or something completely different. Create an event specifically for Disrupt or submit an event you’ve already launched occurring during those days. It’s your After Hours party!

Applications are open now through August 31 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. We’ll review and approve applications on a rolling basis, so submit your event for approval today! The sooner you get approved, the sooner you (and we) can start promoting your event.

Approved After Hours events will receive free promotion across TechCrunch.com and the Disrupt 2023 website and will be promoted to Disrupt 2023 attendees through various channels like emails, posts, and agenda.

Please note that hosts are responsible for managing all costs, promotions and operations associated with their event. You'll find detailed instructions, planning information and the fine print in our After Hours Event Guide.

Get your host on at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 and get ready to build your brand, expand your network and connect with the tech community in a meaningful way. Apply to host an After Hours event, and let’s get this party started!

Don’t miss out on the After Hour events, not to mention the incredible Disrupt programming — including six new industry-specific stages. Why wait? Buy your pass now, and you’ll save up to $625.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.