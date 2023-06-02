AI doomerism is overblown and other TC news

Many of the leading voices in AI have co-signed yet another ominous open letter warning that we should be “mitigating the risk of extinction from AI.” However, the voices shouting for regulation the loudest have us wondering how much of the AI fear-mongering is warranted, and how much is self-serving theater. This week, I’m joined by Devin Coldewey to talk about why AI doomerism is overblown, and why the blowhards doing the blowing want it that way.

