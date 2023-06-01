No Man’s Sky launches on Mac starting today

British video game company Hello Games announced today that No Man’s Sky is launching on Macs starting today. The action-adventure survival game is available for Mac users on Steam now and will be coming to the Mac App Store shortly. On Steam, the game will be free if you already own the PC version.

The official launch comes as Hello Games announced last year at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) that No Man’s Sky would eventually launch on Macs. Now, a few days before this year’s WWDC event, the game is now rolling out on Macs.

No Man’s Sky is available for players who have a Mac with Apple silicon or an Intel-based Mac with at least a Core i5 processor.

“Including seven years of updates and built natively for Apple silicon and i5 Intel Macs, No Man’s Sky for Mac supports cross-play, PC-to-Mac cross-save, fast loading times using the Mac internal SSD and MetalFX upscaling for console graphics,” Hello Games wrote in the description for the game’s trailer.

No Man’s Sky first launched in 2016 and is available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, PC and Nintendo Switch. The game is also accessible via VR through the PSVR 2. Given that Apple is expected to announce its mixed reality headset at WWDC next week, the tech giant’s device will likely eventually support the game.