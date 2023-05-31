Flighty’s tool will help you connect with fellow WWDC attendees

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) is now just less than a week away. Many developer communities are already organizing watch parties across the world.

But if you are going to the event, and want to connect with folks attending the event, flight tracking tool Flighty has made a tool for it. The startup has launched a new website, called “Who’s Going to WWDC23” to show who else is attending Apple’s event. It shows what routes people are taking and how many flights they are taking to go to Cupertino.

Who’s Going to WWDC? 🫧🎉 We made a fun little community site! See who is coming, explore your route, and make new friends. ✈️ Add your route here: https://t.co/n1sxxda1KW — Flighty App (@FlightyApp) May 30, 2023

If you want to share your journey and note that you are attending, you have to download Flighty, enter your flight information for WWDC and share the link to “wwdc23@flightly.app.” You can optionally add a link to your social media profile in a reply to Flighty’s email.

The site also shows an alphabetically-sorted list of folks attending the event, along with their social handles if they have made them public. To preserve privacy, the tool doesn’t share any details about the flight including date, flight number, and airline apart from the route.

Apple is expected to launch its much-awaited mixed-reality headset at the event, which is rumored to cost $3,000. Additionally, the company will likely talk about new updates to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. Apple will reportedly launch a few new Macs, too, including a 15-inch MacBook Air.