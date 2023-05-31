The first episode of ‘Black Mirror’ S6 is a subscriber’s worst nightmare

Netflix announced Wednesday the official release date of “Black Mirror” season six alongside an unsettling new trailer. The series is set to premiere on the streamer on June 15.

The trailer kicks off with a preview of the first episode, showing viewers a haunting scenario that – much like every “Black Mirror” episode – is something no subscriber wants to experience.

Titled “Joan is Awful,” episode one features a Netflix lookalike called “Streamberry,” which even has the same iconic “ta-dum” sound that Netflix plays for three seconds when users open the platform. Starring “Schitt’s Creek” actress Annie Murphy as Joan, the episode is a dark twist on “The Truman Show.” Joan discovers that the streaming service has released a TV drama adaptation of her life, where she is portrayed by Salma Hayek.

The new trailer continues with more sneak peek clips of the highly anticipated five-episode season. Other notable cast members include Michael Cera, Rob Delaney, Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Rory Culkin, Kate Mara, Zazie Beetz and Himesh Patel, among others.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5jY1ecibLYo

Earlier this month, Netflix blog Tudum released the following episode descriptions, which give an even closer look at what viewers can expect this season.