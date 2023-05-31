Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to speak at TechCrunch Live’s Atlanta event

TechCrunch Live is excited to announce a fireside chat with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to kick off our virtual TechCrunch Live: Atlanta event on June 7.

He will sit down with me, Dominic-Madori Davis, at 2:00 p.m. EDT to discuss the burgeoning Atlanta tech scene, touching on everything from creating a talent pipeline with the local Historically Black Colleges and Universities to how it is using the remote work trend to lure in big players from coastal cities.

Since assuming office last year, Dickens has developed a reputation for his robust support of technology and even appointed a Senior Tech Advisor for the city — or, as some call the role, a Tech Czar.

There is much to talk about with Dickens and his plans to grow and sustain the city as a tech hub. He himself attended Georgia Tech, majoring in chemical engineering; before serving as mayor, he was the Chief Development Officer for the nonprofit TechBridge, which sought to tackle poverty; he also co-founded the Technology Career Program to help those from disadvantaged communities find work within the tech sector, and worked as an assistant director of outreach for Georgia Tech’s Office of Institute Diversity.

Meet us online right here at TechCrunch to chat with Dickens about the present and future of Atlanta’s tech ecosystem. This fireside is part of the larger program centered around the Atlanta startup community. Atlanta has long been home to a vibrant ecosystem of entrepreneurs and investors, and we’re excited to shine the spotlight on the area during this three-hour event.

Want to attend the event? Click HERE to register. It’s free.

Want to promote your startup in the pitch-off? Click HERE to apply. It’s also free. The winner gets fast-tracked into the Startup Battlefield 200, where they’ll receive free tickets and exhibition space to TechCrunch Disrupt this September.

See you soon!