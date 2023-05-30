Uber drops ride discounts for subscribers, switches to cash back

“I only subscribed for the discounted rides, so I’ll go ahead and cancel now,” Harri Weber, a colleague and erstwhile Uber One subscriber, told TechCrunch.

Ditching the 5% discount might also send Uber users into the arms of Lyft, whose Lyft Pink membership still offers 5% off on rides.

Moving away from ride discounts also runs counter to CEO Dara Khosrowshahi’s statement during the company’s first-quarter earnings call that “the goal of Uber One is really we are giving a discount to our best customers in order to drive frequency.”

Uber said in the email that other member benefits like the $0 delivery fee and up to 10% off eligible Uber Eats orders aren’t going anywhere, so those who signed up for the membership mainly for takeout deals can breathe a sigh of relief.

The shift comes almost a year after Uber shut down its free loyalty program, Uber Rewards, which allowed riders to earn points for every dollar spent on rides or deliveries. The points would then be used to get discounts on future services, access to highly rated drivers, free upgrades and other perks.

Pursuing quality customers over quantity

Uber didn’t comment on why it decided to make this change now, but a spokesperson’s PR-sanitized statement does indeed provide us with some clues.