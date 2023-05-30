Meet the Aerospace Corporation, AMD, Torc and more at Disrupt

TechCrunch Disrupt, a veritable who’s who and what’s what in the startup world, takes place on September 19–21 in San Francisco. It’s the perfect destination to find inspiration, gain knowledge, forge new relationships and discover essential tools to help you build your business.

Partners with purpose at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Disrupt is also the perfect place to leverage the expertise and resources of some of the startup world’s leading companies. We’re proud to partner with them to create the magic that is Disrupt. Their passionate, active involvement uplifts, engages and provides vital support to early-stage founders.

We already announced our first group of partners. Let’s take a look at what this new group brings to the table.

In addition to hosting two breakout sessions, the Aerospace Corporation will present the finals of a startup pitch-off showcasing innovative companies in space technology. Be sure to catch the five finalists as they pitch live on the Hardware Stage — just one of six new stages at the show this year. Who will win the $25,000 prize?

Be sure to meet and greet our partners staking their claim on the exhibition floor. Check out the hottest startups from Belgium in hub.brussels’ Startup Pavilion. Crunch numbers with Shay CPA, a specialist in tech startup financials. Downshift and discover how Torc is commercializing self-driving truck tech. If defending data’s on your agenda, add a chat with ZenmuTech to your Disrupt dance card.

Ready for a jolt of caffeine? Revive at the AMD coffee and espresso bar — conveniently located on the second-floor lobby next to their exhibit space. If you’re looking for something relaxing to do at the end of the day, Singapore Global Network will host an after-hours party. Stay tuned — we’ll announce the details soon!

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 takes place on September 19–21 in San Francisco, and our partners will help make it the best one yet.

