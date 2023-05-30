NXP unveils its latest processor, the i.MX 91, during Computex

During Computex today, Dutch semiconductor giant NXP announced its i.MX 91, the latest processor from its i.MX 9 series of applications processors for industrial, medical, consumer and IoT use cases.

During his keynote, NXP Secure Connected Edge executive vice president and general manager Rafael Sotomayor gave some details about the new processor. Features include an 800MHz Cortex-M7 chi8p for real-time control, and a Cortex-M33 for network management, along with integrated Gbps with support for time-sensitive networking and industrial protocols. It is secured by NPX’s EdgeLock Secure Enclave and has functional safety software libraries.

A use case for the i.MX 91 is smart factories. The i.MX 91 is at the heart of NPX’s industrial platform for smart factories, and connects EdgeLock, other devices, NXP’s PF5020 (the company’s multi-channel device for high-performance and industrial applications) and NXP’s N-Afe front-end, which runs sensors and actuators.

Another example of how iMX 91 can be used is smart homes. The i.MX/MCU family can be combined with NXP’s monolithic tri-radio IW612 to integrate radios in Matter, its connectivity standard designed to help smart home devices communicate with one another.

The i.MX 91 family is part of NXP’s product longevity program, which ensures that qualified products are available for at least 10 years, with designated participating products developed for automotive, telecom and medical segments available for a minimum of 15 years. i.MX 91 combines Arm Cortex-A55 processor cores and is integrated with EdgeLock Secure Enclave.