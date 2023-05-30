Apple Music Classical is now available on Android

Apple Music Classical is now available on the Google Play Store, bringing the tech giant’s app for classical music to Android users with an Apple Music or Apple One subscription. The launch was first spotted by 9to5Mac.

Back in 2021, Apple acquired classical music streaming service Primephonic and had announced plans to launch a classical music app in the future. Apple Music Classical first debuted on iPhone earlier this year in March. Notably, the Android launch of the app comes before the release of an optimized app for iPad and Mac.

There are more than five million tracks available on the app right now, as well over 50+ million data points with data attributes of 20,000+ composers, 115,000+ unique works and 350,000+ movements. This data helps Apple Music subscribers find recordings across the catalog through the app’s specialized search engine built for classical music.

When Apple launched the iPhone version of the app, the tech giant explained that classical works have multiple movements and tracks, while famous pieces have hundreds of recordings with different orchestras, conductors, and soloists. In addition, many composers have their own special catalog classifications, which means classical music search has to be built differently with these complexities in mind.

Users can search for works using keyword combinations that include composer, work, opus number, conductor, artist, instrument or even the work’s name. Plus, when you look up a work on the app, you’ll find all its associated recordings as well as a hand-picked “Editor’s Choice” performance.

It’s possible that Apple has launched the Android version of the app before optimized versions for the iPad and Mac because Primephonic already has an app for Android, and the new Apple Music Classical will likely replace it.

The Android version of the app requires Android 9 or later and is available worldwide where Apple Music is offered, excluding China, Japan, Korea, Russia and Taiwan.