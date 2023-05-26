South American startups: Apply to Startup Battlefield 200

Here’s a shoutout to South American early-stage startup founders! We want YOU to apply for the Startup Battlefield 200 at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023. But you’d better hurry — time is running out. The application window closes on May 31 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

South America: Join the Startup Battlefield 200

Startup Battlefield 200 (SB 200) is the leading global startup competition showcasing 200 of the most promising, impactful early-stage startups. TechCrunch vets all applicants and handpicks the participants. Applying and participating is 100% free. Last year at Disrupt, the inaugural cohort included two remarkable early-stage startups from South America.

Uils : A fintech focused on mobility in Argentina. Read about them on TechCrunch.

: A fintech focused on mobility in Argentina. Read about them on TechCrunch. Quiron Digital: An agtech focused on forest conservation and productivity through remote monitoring.

Plenty of perks for the Startup Battlefield 200 at TC Disrupt 2023

South American entrepreneurs — you span a range of nations across a vast continent. Throw your hats into the ring, and show us what you’re building. Here’s what’s in it for you.

It starts with receiving the TechCrunch seal of approval — it’s hard to come by, and it carries weight in the startup world. You’ll stand in a spotlight of invaluable investor and media interest. Take a look at what else you receive — for free.

Full access to Disrupt: This includes four additional passes and VIP access to all the presentations, breakouts and roundtables.

Exclusive masterclasses: SB 200 founders will enjoy workshops in the weeks leading up to Disrupt. They also receive special pitch training from TechCrunch staff and one free year of TechCrunch+ membership.

Flash pitch at Disrupt: That special training will come in handy when you step onto the Showcase Stage and pitch in front of investors and TechCrunch editors. Receive invaluable feedback and — who knows? You might even catch an investor’s interest.

Exhibition space for all three days: The SB 200 will be the only early-stage startups allowed to exhibit on the show floor at Disrupt.

Saving the best for last: All SB 200 founders have a shot at competing for $100,000 in the Startup Battlefield pitch competition. TechCrunch editors will select 20 startups from the SB 200 to be Startup Battlefield Finalists. Founders from those 20 companies will be featured on TechCrunch, receive private pitch coaching and then pitch live onstage in front of the entire Disrupt audience. The ultimate winner takes home the $100,000 equity-free, no-strings-attached prize money and all the glory.

If you’re an early-stage founder based in South America, don’t miss this chance to launch your business on a global stage. Apply for the Startup Battlefield 200 at Disrupt 2023 by May 31 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

