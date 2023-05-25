Instagram now allows for ads in search results via its Marketing API

Two months after announcing that it was beginning to test ads in search results, Instagram said today that it now allows for ads in search results via the Instagram Marketing API. These ads will show up in the feed that people can scroll through when they tap into a post from search results.

In March, Instagram said was testing ads in search results to reach people actively searching for businesses, products and content. The launch of the new ad placement is likely going to be an unwelcome addition to the app from a consumer standpoint, as it bring ads to yet another part of the social network.

With this change, users will start to see ads related to their searches. For example, if you search for “Skin Care,” you will see relevant ads within the search results feed. You can tell the difference between ads and regular posts through a “Sponsored” label under the account’s name.

“Starting today, we now allow for ads in Instagram search results via the Instagram Marketing API,” Instagram wrote in a blog post. “This new ads placement will be available on all current Marketing API versions, and does not require an upgrade. “With this new addition, you will be able to update your app to enable your clients to create and preview ads in Instagram search results via API.”

The new ad placement serves as a way to boost Meta’s ability to pull in revenue at a time when the company is grappling with weak advertising demand. After reporting declining ad sales for three consecutive quarters, the company’s ad revenue increased by about 4.1% in the first quarter of 2023.

After Meta reported its first-ever quarterly revenue decline in Q2 2022 amid declining ad sales, the company increased its ad load on Instagram with the launch of two new ad slots. Meta launched a new ad format for Facebook Reels and started allowing advertisers to run ads on the Explore home page and in profile feeds.

When Instagram announced ads in search results, the social network also launched Reminder Ads, which are designed to make it easier for businesses to announce, remind and notify people of future events or launches that they may be interested in. The idea behind Reminder Ads is to help advertisers build awareness and anticipation for upcoming events. Users can opt into reminders and receive three notifications from Instagram: a reminder one day before the event or launch, 15 minutes before and at the time of the event or launch.