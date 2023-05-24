Don’t miss your last chance to pitch on the TC Disrupt stage

Early-stage startup founders, listen up! We’re on the Startup Battlefield 200 (SB 200) homestretch. You have just one week left to hunker down and show us why we should pick you to join our elite cohort for a free VIP experience and the chance to pitch on the TechCrunch Disrupt stage in San Francisco on September 19–21.

No more deadline extensions: Submit your application by May 31 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

Startup Battlefield 200: Prestige and perks at TC Disrupt 2023

You might wonder if it’s worth your time and effort to apply. Consider this: The Startup Battlefield program, one of the most coveted cohorts to belong to, consists of more than 1,100 startups that have collectively raised $13 billion and generated more than 126 exits. You could be part of that impressive community.

Out of thousands of applications, the startups chosen for this year’s Startup Battlefield 200 will receive a battalion of benefits, the first of which is the prestige associated with the TechCrunch stamp of approval. It carries weight in the startup world both at the show and long after it ends.

Forget saving the best for last — we’re stating it upfront. All 200 startups have an equal shot at competing for the $100,000, equity-free prize in the Startup Battlefield pitch competition. TechCrunch will choose 20 of the SB 200 to pitch in front of the entire Disrupt audience — including global tier-1 venture firms such as Sequoia, Mayfield, SOSV and more.

What’s it really like to be part of the Startup Battlefield? Tune in to the Inside Startup Battlefield podcast.

Check out the other benefits all SB 200 founders receive:

Full access to Disrupt: SB 200 founders attend Disrupt for free, receive four additional passes and VIP access to all the presentations, breakouts and roundtables.

SB 200 founders attend Disrupt for free, receive four additional passes and VIP access to all the presentations, breakouts and roundtables. Free exhibition space for the entire show: The SB 200 will be the only early-stage startups allowed to exhibit at Disrupt.

The SB 200 will be the only early-stage startups allowed to exhibit at Disrupt. Investor and media attention: Investors hunting for future unicorns and journalists looking for the next big story will beeline it for the exhibition floor to meet and greet the SB 200 founders.

Investors hunting for future unicorns and journalists looking for the next big story will beeline it for the exhibition floor to meet and greet the SB 200 founders. Workshops and pitch training: SB 200 founders will be invited to exclusive workshops and master classes in the weeks running up to Disrupt. They’ll receive special pitch training from TechCrunch staff and one free year of TechCrunch+ membership.

SB 200 founders will be invited to exclusive workshops and master classes in the weeks running up to Disrupt. They’ll receive special pitch training from TechCrunch staff and one free year of TechCrunch+ membership. Flash-pitch to investors and TC editors: Bring the heat when you step onto the Showcase Stage. You’ll receive invaluable pitch feedback, and you might find your way into an investor’s portfolio.

TechCrunch Disrupt takes place on September 19–21 in San Francisco. One week left for a chance to pitch on the global Disrupt stage and super-charge your business growth. Apply to the Startup Battlefield 200 by May 31 at 11:59 p.m. PDT, and show us what you’re building!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.