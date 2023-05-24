Comcast announces $20 streaming service ‘NOW TV’ with Peacock included

Comcast announced Tuesday its new streaming offering for Xfinity internet customers. Called NOW TV, the package costs $20 per month and includes a subscription to Peacock Premium as well as over 40 live channels and more than 20 free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels.

The addition of Peacock’s premium subscription — a $4.99/month value — is notable considering that Xfinity customers were told in February that the streaming service would no longer be included for free starting on June 26.

Overall, NOW TV is likely an attractive option for users who don’t want to pay for cable or other pricier live TV streaming services like Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV or Sling TV. Additionally, Xfinity offers a regular cable package, Popular TV, for $50 per month.

Live TV channels included in the NOW TV package are A&E, Afro, AMC, Animal Planet, BBC America, BBC News, Comedy.TV, Cooking, Crime + Investigation, Discovery, Discovery Life, Food Network, FYI, Great American Family, Great American Living, Get TV, Game Show Network, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, HGTV, The HISTORY Channel, Investigation Discovery, IFC, Justice Central, Lifetime, Lifetime Movie Network, Magnolia Network, Military History, MotorTrend Network, OWN, Pursuit, Recipe.TV, Science Channel, Sony Movies, Sundance TV, TLC, Travel Channel, Vice, WEtv and Weather Channel.

Customers also have access to FAST channels like NBC News NOW, Sky News, along with a number of Xumo Play channels that Comcast acquired in 2020. Xumo Play is a free streaming app on Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex that offers live and on-demand content.

NOW TV will include 19 genre-based channels from Xumo Play, such as Action Movies, Black Cinema, Bollywood & Indian Cinema, Comedy Movies, Comedy TV, Crime TV, Documentaries, Drama & Action TV, Family Movies, Food TV, Movies, Game Shows, Her Movies, Horror & Thriller, Kids TV, Reality TV, Sci-Fi & Fantasy Movies, Travel & Lifestyle TV and Westerns.

NOW TV is set to roll out in the coming weeks. At launch, the live TV and FAST programming will be available on the Xfinity Stream app on supported devices, including Xfinity Flex, Fire TV, iOS devices, Android devices and more.