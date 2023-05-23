The Backbone One: PlayStation Edition mobile controller is now available for Android

Backbone One – PlayStation Edition controller, made by Sony and Backbone, is now available for Android.

Last July, both companies partnered to release an iOS version of the controller with a lightning port. The idea of a Backbone controller is to slide your phone into its extended grip and play games.

Both iOS and Android versions of the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition look like the Sony-made console’s DualSense controller. This means users get to use PlayStation glyphs instead of traditional ABXY controls.

This controller lets you play some of the PlayStation titles with the PS Remote Play app. However, you can also play some compatible games like “Call of Duty: Mobile,” “Fortnite,” and “Diablo Immortal” from the Play Store (or the App Store).

Users can download the Backbone app for customized PlayStation experience and updates. Plus, the app acts like a hub for all compatible games including the ones from streaming services like Xbox Game Pass, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Amazon Luna.

The Backbone One – PlayStation Edition is available to purchase for $99 in the US, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and New Zealand. Sony said that it will soon make the controller available to users in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Singapore as well.