Google Search ads will soon automatically adapt to queries using generative AI

Google is going to start using generative AI to boost Search ads relevance based on the context of a query, the company announced at its Google Marketing Live event today. Last year, the tech giant rolled out automatically created assets (ACA) for Search ads, which use which use content from landing pages and existing ads to generate headlines and descriptions.

Soon, Google will boost ACA with generative AI to more effectively create and adapt Search ads based on the context of a query. For instance, if a person searches for “skin care for dry sensitive skin,” AI can use content from a company’s landing page and existing ads to create a new headline that aligns even more closely with the query, such as “Soothe Your Dry, Sensitive Skin.” Google says this update will improve brands’ ad relevance in Search results.

For context, the headlines that Google is referring to are the ones that appear next to first few “Sponsored” posts that you see on the Search results page. These headlines are currently pretty standard and somewhat relate to your search query. In the future, these headlines will automatically change to fit your query, which is meant to help brands get more clicks on their ads.

Google also announced that it’s introducing a new natural-language conversational experience within Google Ads that is designed to jumpstart campaign creation and simplify Search ads.

“Simply add a preferred landing page from your website and Google AI will summarize the page,” Google explained in a blog post. “Then, it will generate relevant and effective keywords, headlines, descriptions, images and other assets for your campaign. You can review and easily edit these suggestions before deploying. Now, you can chat your way into better performance — ask Google AI for ideas, just like you might ask a colleague.”

Also at today’s event, Google announced that it’s launching Product Studio, a new tool that lets merchants easily create product imagery using generative AI. Google says Product Hunt gives merchants the ability to create product imagery for free and get more value from the images they already have. You can create new imagery without the added cost of new photoshoots. For example, a skincare company could highlight a seasonal version of a product by requesting an image of the product “surrounded by peaches, with tropical plants in the background.”