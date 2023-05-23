Apple partners with Broadcom to build 5G components in the United States

Apple today announced a multi-billion dollar deal with Broadcom to build some wireless components in the United States. Under the terms of the agreement, Broadcom will design and build 5G components, including FBAR filters, in its America-based facilities.

In a statement, Apple CEO Tim Cook stated “[Apple] is thrilled to make commitments that harness the ingenuity, creativity, and innovative spirit of American manufacturing. All of Apple’s products depend on technology engineered and built here in the United States, and we’ll continue to deepen our investments in the U.S. economy because we have an unshakable belief in America’s future.”

This deal is part of the previously-announced commitment to American manufacturing Apple announced in 2021 in which it committed $430 billion to the U.S. economy over a five year period. Apple says in today’s announcement it’s on track to hit that goal.

Apple already partners with component manufacturers in the United States. Each year the company publishes a supplier list, detailing the supplier and its locations where Apple components are manufactured. According to the 2022 report, the majority of the manufacturing facilities were located in Asia, but 32 were located in America — including Broadcom, which already supplied Apple with components from its Colorado and Pennsylvania facilities.

Apple, like many American gadget companies, are always under pressure to source parts and assemble products in the United States. The Mac Pro desktop was the last product to receive its final assembly in America, thus earning the right to wear a badge that says “Made in the U.S.A.”