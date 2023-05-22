LinkedIn brings its verification tools to job posts

After launching its verification features last month, LinkedIn is now bringing verification to job posts, the company announced on Monday. The company will now start showing verifications related to a job post, displaying verified information about a job poster or their company.

When you see verifications on job posts, that means there is information that has been verified as authentic by the job poster, LinkedIn or one of its partners. The verified information will show whether the poster is affiliated with an official company page, has verified their work email or workplace or their government ID was verified through CLEAR, which is a secure identity platform.

“We’re showing these verifications to help you feel confident in your search and give recruiters the opportunity to build trust with potential candidates,” the company wrote in a blog post. “Verifications on job postings are just rolling out, and as we expand access to our free verification tools, you’ll see even more across the jobs you’re exploring.”

Last month, LinkedIn introduced new ways to verify your identity and where you work. Unlike with Twitter and Meta, LinkedIn’s new verification measures don’t include paid subscriptions or blue checkmarks. At the time, LinkedIn said it believes verification should be available for everyone, which is why its verification features will be available for free.

Unlike Twitter and Meta, which bundled verification with additional features, LinkedIn is choosing to keep its verification features focused on confirming users’ identifies in the hopes of providing an extra layer of protection when it comes to fake or scam accounts.