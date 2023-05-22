Hear from top Atlanta VCs at TechCrunch Live’s Atlanta event

It’s hard to believe there’s less than a month before TechCrunch (virtually) touches down in Atlanta for our latest TC Live event on June 7th at 2PM EDT.

We have a slate of amazing programming planned, including the recently announced fireside chat with Ryan Glover, the co-founder of the fintech Greenwood, discussing the economics of equality within venture. There is more to come, and today we are proud to announce another panel: Investing in Atlanta, which will be moderated by TechCrunch’s Becca Szkutak, and will converse about the current venture ecosystem within the Atlanta region, as well as the best ways to raise and meet with local venture capitalists.

The investors on the panel are, nonetheless, pillars of the Atlanta area. There’s Lisa Calhoun, the founder of Valor Ventures; Shila Nieves Burney, the founder of Zane Capital; and Sean O’Brien, a managing partner at Overline Ventures. Each brings their unique perspective on investing, speaking about the importance of intersectionality when it comes to the allocation of money and why, out of all the places, Atlanta is attracting and retaining new companies and founders.

Their panel starts at 2:30PM EDT, right after the fireside chat with Glover. Stay tuned for more programming updates, and please register to attend the event HERE. It’s free like all TechCrunch Live events. And remember, if you are an Atlanta-based startup looking to participate in our pitch competition, please click HERE. We have an exciting slate of judges to announce for that, too.

See you soon!