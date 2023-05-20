Improving developer experience is now a priority

W

Internal developer portals are a welcome tool to alleviate the cognitive load of developers, and could go one step further as they start incorporating AI. But it’s not just developers who could benefit from AI soon — so could nurses, thanks to a new startup supported by the Allen Institute’s AI2 Incubator. — Anna

Improving DevEx with internal developer portals

Internal developer portals have emerged as a one-stop shop that lets developers in an organization access all the microservices and tools available to them. But they are not just service catalogs: They also enable companies to build self-serve actions that developers can perform.

For instance, developers can use these portals to access reusable services that will let them create a microservice, set up a developer environment in the cloud, or request permissions.

The wider adoption of internal developer portals is correlated to another trend: the rise of platform engineering teams, whose role is to empower other developers. Both of these concepts have become central to improving the developer experience, a priority for many organizations.

Organizations aren’t moved purely by the goodness of their hearts. After all, cognitive overload isn’t exactly new for developers, even if SaaS sprawl and the rise of microservices have arguably made it worse. But companies have also realized that improving DevEx can have a huge impact on their entire business.